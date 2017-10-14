Comparing DNIB Unwind (BIND) and Its Rivals

DNIB Unwind (NASDAQ: BIND) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DNIB Unwind to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get DNIB Unwind Inc alerts:

This table compares DNIB Unwind and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNIB Unwind -201.34% -3,980.56% -123.62% DNIB Unwind Competitors -910.58% -183.99% -27.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DNIB Unwind and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNIB Unwind 0 0 0 0 N/A DNIB Unwind Competitors 122 463 1157 11 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 56.66%. Given DNIB Unwind’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNIB Unwind has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNIB Unwind and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio DNIB Unwind N/A N/A -0.44 DNIB Unwind Competitors $224.52 million $58.08 million -1.13

DNIB Unwind’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DNIB Unwind. DNIB Unwind is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DNIB Unwind has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNIB Unwind’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNIB Unwind peers beat DNIB Unwind on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About DNIB Unwind

DNIB Unwind, Inc., formerly BIND Therapeutics, Inc. is a shell company. The Company was engaged in developing targeted therapeutics, primarily for the treatment of cancer. As of August 1, 2016, the Company sold all of its assets. The Company’s subsidiaries include BIND (RUS) LLC and DNIB Subsidiary Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for DNIB Unwind Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNIB Unwind Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.