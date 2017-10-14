CommVault Systems (CVLT) and Cvent (CVT) Head to Head Analysis

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) and Cvent (NYSE:CVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CommVault Systems and Cvent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommVault Systems $664.72 million 4.22 $9.35 million $0.05 1,234.00 Cvent N/A N/A N/A ($0.57) -63.16

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cvent. Cvent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CommVault Systems and Cvent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommVault Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cvent 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommVault Systems presently has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given CommVault Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Cvent.

Profitability

This table compares CommVault Systems and Cvent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommVault Systems 0.35% 0.30% 0.17% Cvent -9.84% -12.55% -6.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cvent shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Cvent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CommVault Systems has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cvent has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Cvent on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. (Commvault) is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, that provides its customers with data protection solutions supporting all operating systems, applications, and databases on virtual and physical servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) shares, cloud-based infrastructures, and mobile devices; management through a single console; multiple protection methods, including backup and archive, snapshot management, replication, and content indexing for eDiscovery; storage management using deduplication for disk, tape and cloud; integration with the storage arrays; complete virtual infrastructure management supporting multiple hypervisors; security capabilities to limit access to critical data, and policy-based data management.

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings. It offers over six product categories, on over two integrated clouds, the Event Cloud and the Hospitality Cloud. The Event Cloud includes approximately five product categories, such as event management software, enterprise solutions software, mobile event applications, pre- and post-event feedback management software, and onsite event solutions. The Hospitality Cloud includes over three product categories, including group marketing solutions, group demand management, and group business intelligence for hotels and venues.

