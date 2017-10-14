Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.25% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) opened at 47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 23.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

