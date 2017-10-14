Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 663,249 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.52% of Community Bank System worth $70,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Bank System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $614,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 5,457 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $291,130.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,767.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $1,085,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) opened at 55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

