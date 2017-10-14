Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation in the first quarter worth $113,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast Corporation alerts:

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ CMCSA) opened at 36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/comcast-corporation-cmcsa-shares-sold-by-duff-phelps-investment-management-co.html.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $83,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,982 shares of company stock worth $385,050 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.