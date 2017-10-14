Colony Group LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Corporation during the second quarter worth $104,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation by 12.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) traded up 0.17% on Friday, reaching $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,913 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.37. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.20 million. Nordson Corporation had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson Corporation news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $590,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

