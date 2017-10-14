Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,650 Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 2,877.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,765,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,183,352,000 after acquiring an additional 666,120 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 9,250,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,857,000 after acquiring an additional 595,140 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $22,463,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 176,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 141,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.35.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $176,865.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne Chwat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $411,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,784,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,049,400 shares of company stock worth $140,816,873 and sold 6,998 shares worth $962,952. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/colony-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-15650-internationa-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff.html.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 170,967 shares. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $148.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $842.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.