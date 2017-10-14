Colony Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vantiv were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vantiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,334,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,891,000 after purchasing an additional 797,144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vantiv by 1,901.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vantiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Vantiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE VNTV) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,626 shares. Vantiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $73.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Vantiv had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vantiv, Inc. will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vantiv Company Profile

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

