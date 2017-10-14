Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of COCA-COLA HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded COCA-COLA HBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get COCA-COLA HBC alerts:

COCA-COLA HBC (CCHGY) opened at 34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. COCA-COLA HBC has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/coca-cola-hbc-cchgy-downgraded-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

COCA-COLA HBC Company Profile

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.