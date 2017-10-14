Clearwater Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Clearwater Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 831,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,051,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at 254.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $208.38 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2346 per share. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price objective on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

