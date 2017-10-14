Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $3.00 target price on shares of Civeo Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) traded down 0.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 361,506 shares. Civeo Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $325.33 million.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Civeo Corporation had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Civeo Corporation will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo Corporation by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civeo Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Civeo Corporation by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo Corporation

Civeo Corporation is an integrated provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States.

