Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (CIWV) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (NASDAQ:CIWV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (NASDAQ:CIWV) opened at 11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.51.

About Citizens Financial Corp/DE/

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc (the bank), provides retail, secondary market and commercial loan services, as well as deposit, trust and brokerage services to customers in Randolph, Tucker, and Pocahontas Counties of West Virginia and nearby areas.

