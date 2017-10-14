Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,245 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of RadNet worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. National Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RadNet news, major shareholder Sandy Nyholm Kaminsky sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $12,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,800.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,236,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,504. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) opened at 11.25 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $531.74 million, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.95.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.32 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

