Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 144.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of NN worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NN by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NN by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,660. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NN, Inc. (NNBR) opened at 30.20 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $831.71 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of NN in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NN in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

