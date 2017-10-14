Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Equity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $120,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 93.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Smits acquired 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,580.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wendell Bontrager acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $68,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,984 shares in the company, valued at $205,789.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQBK shares. ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) opened at 36.17 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $441.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals through its network of over 30 branches located in Kansas and Missouri.

