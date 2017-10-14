Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 780.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 472,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 419,138 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,131,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 269,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,678,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 194,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 177,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) opened at 5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.58. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

