CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about CIT Group Inc (DEL) (NYSE:CIT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CIT Group Inc (DEL) earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.090466735639 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on CIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group Inc (DEL) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of CIT Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) opened at 49.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company’s market cap is $6.66 billion. CIT Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.05 million. CIT Group Inc (DEL) had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $96,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,092.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

