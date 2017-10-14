Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems Inc. alerts:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) opened at 33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $821,954.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $740,906.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cisco-systems-inc-csco-holdings-cut-by-janney-capital-management-llc.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.