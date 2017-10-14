Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) Stake Boosted by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 4.84% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $338,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,102,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cidara Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cidara-therapeutics-inc-cdtx-stake-boosted-by-broadfin-capital-llc.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ CDTX) traded down 2.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 61,982 shares of the company were exchanged. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $118.88 million.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.62) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $49,906.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,851 shares in the company, valued at $352,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.