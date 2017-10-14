Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 11,518 Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stryker Corporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 28.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,175,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,348,000 after purchasing an additional 226,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) opened at 146.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $149.23.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post $6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

