Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) PT Raised to $209.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $196.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs, from $184.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.67.
Shares of Churchill Downs, (CHDN) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,396 shares. Churchill Downs, has a 52-week low of $131.70 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.86.
Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.33 million. Churchill Downs, had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.25, for a total transaction of $991,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Churchill Downs, in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs, Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.
