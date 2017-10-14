Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) PT Raised to $209.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $196.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs, from $184.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.67.

Get Churchill Downs Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs, (CHDN) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,396 shares. Churchill Downs, has a 52-week low of $131.70 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.33 million. Churchill Downs, had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) PT Raised to $209.00 at Telsey Advisory Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/churchill-downs-incorporated-chdn-pt-raised-to-209-00-at-telsey-advisory-group.html.

In related news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.25, for a total transaction of $991,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Churchill Downs, in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs, by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.