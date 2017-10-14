Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $350.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. UBS AG lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $392.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded up 3.91% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.45. 2,118,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.30 and its 200 day moving average is $394.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $295.11 and a 12 month high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $7.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

