Chemours Company (The) (CC) SVP David C. Shelton Sells 5,908 Shares of Stock

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $330,907.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David C. Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemours Company (The) alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, David C. Shelton sold 13,337 shares of Chemours Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $646,577.76.

Shares of Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 3,122,222 shares of the stock traded hands. Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 3.59.

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Chemours Company (The) had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 122.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemours Company will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Chemours Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/chemours-company-the-cc-svp-david-c-shelton-sells-5908-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Chemours Company (The) by 1,230.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours Company (The) by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours Company (The) by 2,138.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Chemours Company (The) during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours Company (The) by 521.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Chemours Company (The)

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.