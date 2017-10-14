Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stake Lessened by 1st Global Advisors Inc.

1st Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 187,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 32,118 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 693.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after buying an additional 408,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 17,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ CHKP) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.13. 745,164 shares of the company were exchanged. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

