Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE CLDT) opened at 22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $872.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter sold 2,566 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $52,269.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares in the company, valued at $677,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the second quarter worth $151,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the second quarter worth $167,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

