Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Cenovus Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.84.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (CVE) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,275 shares. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

