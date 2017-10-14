Celgene Corporation (CELG) Stake Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Celgene Corporation comprises approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $44,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celgene Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celgene Corporation by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Celgene Corporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Celgene Corporation by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 136.46 on Friday. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celgene Corporation will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,010.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock worth $6,268,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Celgene Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.42 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.93 to $131.70 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Celgene Corporation Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

