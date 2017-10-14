Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celestica worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Celestica by 67.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,814,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after buying an additional 1,134,594 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 11.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Celestica by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.50 to $13.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 152,298 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

