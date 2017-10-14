Celanese Corporation (CE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Celanese Corporation has set its FY17 guidance at $7.20-7.34 EPS.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Celanese Corporation had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.89%. Celanese Corporation’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese Corporation to post $7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8.11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE CE) opened at 107.35 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52.

Celanese Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Celanese Corporation in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on Celanese Corporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Celanese Corporation from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Celanese Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.99.

Celanese Corporation Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

