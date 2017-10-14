CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider Christine A. Leahy Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christine A. Leahy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $839,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ CDW) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,790 shares. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. CDW Corporation had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. CDW Corporation’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CDW Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CDW Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered CDW Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CDW Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CDW Corporation from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of CDW Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

About CDW Corporation

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

