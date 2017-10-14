CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.36% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 96,621 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE CBL) opened at 8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is 179.66%.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

