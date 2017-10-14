Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $46.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $236,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,152,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,761 shares of company stock worth $9,494,450 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) opened at 63.00 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.01 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

