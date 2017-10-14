Caxton Associates LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation Inc. alerts:

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) opened at 31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.10. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $181.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/caxton-associates-lp-acquires-1000-shares-of-brooks-automation-inc-brks.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.