Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Pharma expects to report top-line results from its second phase III study of Firdapse for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in the second half of 2017 and resubmit a new drug application (NDA) before the end of 2017. Earlier in 2016, the company received a refusal to file letter from the FDA in connection with the NDA for Firdapse. The company suffered a setback when it received a refusal to file letter for Firdapse from the FDA. Meanwhile, the company is also developing Firdapse for additional indications. The company’s share price movement shows that the stock has outperformed the Zacks classified Medical-Drugs industry year to date. However, Catalyst has a limited number of candidates in its pipeline and is highly dependent on Firdapse’s approval for growth.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) traded down 5.99% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 513,635 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm’s market cap is $212.23 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,471,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,247.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 58,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The Company has three drugs in development: Firdapse, CPP-109 and CPP-115.

