Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Castlight Health, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health, inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) opened at 4.35 on Thursday. Castlight Health, inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s market cap is $572.84 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Castlight Health, inc. had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Castlight Health, inc. will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giovanni M. Colella sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 28,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $103,995.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,287 shares of company stock worth $795,240. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health, inc. in the second quarter worth $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 39.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 59.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 48.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 316,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,221,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health, inc. Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent.

