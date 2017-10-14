Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in TransUnion by 141.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,433.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,514,000 after buying an additional 719,436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $41,015,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,297.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldera Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 78.1% during the first quarter. Caldera Capital LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 124,291 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion (NYSE TRU) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. 1,346,218 shares of the stock traded hands. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.58.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.77 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 12.08%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel A. Hamood sold 21,341 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $916,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,436.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Egan sold 201,753 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $9,199,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $643,363,096. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

