Castleark Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,452 EnPro Industries (NPO)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.42% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 126,215.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,776 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 331,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 463,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other EnPro Industries news, insider Todd L. Anderson sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $156,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 26,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,949,637.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,206,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE NPO) traded down 0.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,425 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.15.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.13 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.56%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.53%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

