Casella Waste Systems’ (CWST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ CWST) traded down 1.16% on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,738 shares. The company’s market cap is $754.13 million. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $564,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,096.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 86,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

