Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Ci Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.57.

Get Cascades Inc alerts:

Shares of Cascades (TSE CAS) traded up 1.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,016 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. Cascades has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cascades Inc (CAS) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cascades-inc-cas-given-new-c21-00-price-target-at-national-bank-financial.html.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc (Cascades) is a Canada-based company that produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products consisting of recycled fibers. The Company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes the Company’s Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.