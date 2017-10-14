Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.22 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1,494.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRZO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 16.24 on Thursday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $4,147,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,022,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 350,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $392,000.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $2,059,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,724,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,724,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 431,600 shares of company stock worth $5,602,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

