Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.31% of Carriage Services worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 820.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 100,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,992,309.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,639 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $423.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.89. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

