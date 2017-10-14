Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Carpenter Technology Corporation worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology Corporation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) opened at 49.92 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.40 million. Carpenter Technology Corporation had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

In other Carpenter Technology Corporation news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $107,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $155,777.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,258,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,580. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

