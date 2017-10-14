Carnival Corporation (CCL) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Carnival Corporation were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Corporation by 10.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Corporation by 118.2% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of Carnival Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.20 price target on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Corporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE CCL) traded up 1.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 2,998,032 shares of the company were exchanged. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Carnival Corporation had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Carnival Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

