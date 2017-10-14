Carillion plc (CLLN) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) in a research note published on Friday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on the stock.

CLLN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Carillion plc in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Beaufort Securities cut Carillion plc to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Carillion plc to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 114 ($1.50) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.66).

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) traded up 1.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,474 shares. Carillion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.15 and a 52 week high of GBX 265.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 191.44 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.95.

Carillion plc Company Profile

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

