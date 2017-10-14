CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Stake Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,460 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at 19.04 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 164.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

