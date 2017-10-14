Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Raised to Buy at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Vetr upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.92 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Get Cardinal Health Inc. alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) opened at 64.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $32.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cardinal-health-inc-cah-raised-to-buy-at-cowen-and-company.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.