CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/caprock-group-inc-increases-holdings-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,261,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,733,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) opened at 90.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on AbbVie to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.