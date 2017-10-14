Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,266,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE PM) opened at 113.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 94.90%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

