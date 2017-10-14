Capita PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 11.10 (CPI)

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capita PLC (LON CPI) opened at 571.50 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.80 billion. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 431.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 721.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 603.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 611.48.

In other Capita PLC news, insider Ian Powell acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £19,720 ($25,926.90). Also, insider Matthew Lester acquired 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £49,578.60 ($65,183.54). In the last three months, insiders bought 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,047.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Capita PLC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 820 ($10.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 600.27 ($7.89).

Capita PLC Company Profile

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

