Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Price Target to $14.00

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.44% from the company’s previous close.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) traded down 6.731% on Thursday, reaching $7.275. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,135 shares. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company’s market capitalization is $345.16 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post ($2.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

